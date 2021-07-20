expand
July 21, 2021

48th annual Amateur Talent Contest Entertains in 2021

By Daily Herald

Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Minnesota State Fair’s Amateur Talent Contest will return this summer bringing to the stage singers, dancers, instrumentalists and every type of performer in between for fair guests to enjoy and support.

Registration for auditions is open to everyone through 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. In total, nearly $20,000 in prize money will be awarded to the first- through third-place winners in three divisions: Open Division (any age), Teen Division (ages 13-18) and Preteen Division (ages 12 and under).

Auditions run Monday, July 26, through Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the fairgrounds and begin at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The public is welcome to attend auditions, and admission is free.

From auditions, semifinalists will be selected to perform during the first 10 days of this year’s Minnesota State Fair at 6 p.m. on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage. Winners from the semifinals will then compete in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, on the Grandstand stage. The finals are open to the public and free with fair admission.

Participants are encouraged to register online at mnstatefair.org. Entry forms may also be printed and returned through the mail. For more information, call 651-288-4395 or email msfent@mnstatefair.org.

In conjunction with the auditions, as part of its Minnesota State Fair Community Gives Together initiative, the State Fair invites contestants, audience members and the public to donate brand-new unopened/unused school supplies to benefit the Roseville-based nonprofit Kids In Need Foundation. For more information and to view the list of school supplies that are most needed, visit mnstatefair.org/community-gives-together/.

2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 – Sept. 6.

