2021 All-Herald Baseball Team

FIRST TEAM

Easton Fritcher, pitcher, Hayfield

The junior led the Vikings to their first ever state championship as he finished with a record of 11-0 on the mound. Fritcher maintained an ERA of 1.55 through 49.2 innings, while allowing 26 hits and 31 walks with 90 strikeouts. He was also an elite defender in center field, while hitting .543 with eight home runs, eight doubles, five triples and 48 RBIs to go with 17 stolen bases.

Cole Walter, catcher, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior was as steady as they come behind the plate and he also was an effective hitter as he hit .469 with 12 doubles, six triples and 22 RBIs. Walter stole 25 bases. On the mound, Walter was 6-1 with an ERA of 1.80 as he struck out 54 in 35 innings.

Zach Bollingberg, shortstop, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior offered wide range and a big arm on defense and he also hit .443 with two homers, five triples, eight doubles and 38 RBIs. Bollingberg went 5-3 as a pitcher as he struck out 62 and allowed just seven walks in 35.1 innings. He held an ERA of 4.95.

Erik Bungum, second base, Hayfield

The senior, who played shortstop for the Vikings, hit .455 with 12 doubles, two homers and 36 RBIs, while stealing 11 bases.

Joey Tempel, third base, Hayfield

The senior hit .416 with five doubles, 33 RBIs and he stole 12 bases. Tempel was also effective on the mound as he went 7-0 with an ERA of 1.02. He struck out 51, while allowing just 16 hits and 11 walks in 34.1 innings.

Dan Boe, first base, Southland

The senior hit .413 with an on-base percentage of .516 as he powered out six doubles, two triples, three homers and 27 RBIs.

Sam Nelsen, outfield, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior hit .582 with ten doubles, five triples and 53 RBIs. Nelsen also stole 30 bases.

Karver Heydt, outfield, Hayfield

The junior proved to be a big bat in the Viking lineup as he hit .519 with four home runs, nine doubles, two triples and 41 RBIs.

Teyghan Hovland, outfield, Austin

While he was battered by injuries, the senior St. Cloud State commit put up a solid season as he hit .305 with seven RBIs. Hovland was 3-2 on the mound with an ERA of 2.40. He added one save and struck out 44 in 32 innings.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jed Nelson, utility, Lyle-Pacelli

The versatile senior filled in wherever he was needed as he hit .419 with two homers, eight doubles, two triples and 37 RBIs. Nelson had 17 steals and he had a pitching ERA of 2.79, while going 3-0 on the hill. He struck out 40 in 32.2 innings.

Dustin Copley, outfield, GMLOK

The junior hit .393 with four homers, five doubles, three triples and 21 RBIs.

Nolan Klocke, pitcher, Hayfield

The junior went 5-0 as he maintained an ERA of 1.19. He struck out 57, while allowing 13 hits and 21 walks in 35.1 innings.

Ethan Slaathaug, outfield, Hayfield

The senior gave the Vikings an athletic presence as he hit. 400 with three doubles, 21 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Lucas Hansen, first base, Hayfield

The senior hit .356 with five doubles, one triple and 24 RBIs.

Isaiah Tempel, catcher, Hayfield

The senior didn’t allow a stolen base throughout three games in the state tournament and he also hit .311 with two doubles, 21 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Bray Klapperick, outfield, Austin

The senior had a breakout season in his first year on the varsity team. Klapperick hit .326 with five RBIs and he also drew 13 walks.

Alex Miller, outfield, Blooming Prairie

The senior hit .418 with four doubles, one homer, two triples and 11 RBIs. Miller scored 18 runs and drew 18 walks, while striking out just 13 times.

Harrison Hanna, pitcher, Southland

Hanna went 10-3 overall with an ERA of 2.66 as he struck out 96 in 63 innings. He held opposing hitters to an average of just .171.

Alec Bissen, outfielder, Southland

The Rebels’ lead-off hitter hit .395 with seven doubles, one triple and 22 RBIs. He stole 13 bases.

Gavin Nelsen, shortstop, Southland

Nelsen hit .387 with five doubles, 22 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Nick Boe, catcher, Southland

The senior hit .380 with two homers, three doubles and 29 RBIs.

James Mullenbach, second base, Southland

Mullenbach hit .377 with eight doubles, one triple and 22 RBIs. As a pitcher, he went 3-1 with an ERA of 1.88. Mullenbach struck out 40 in 29.1 innings and he walked just 16.