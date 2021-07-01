1 charged with possessing meth, receiving stolen motorcycle

Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 21, of Austin has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his first appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

According to the court complaint, Mower County deputies were dispatched to a “hit and run” collision and a report of shots fired at about 9:55 p.m. on April 19. The reporting party, later determined to be Ordaz Sanchez, indicated that he was driving north on County Road 34. A deputy responded to the area and located Ordaz Sanchez’s 1997 Ford F150 traveling south on Highway 218 in the vicinity of 250th Avenue at a high rate of speed. An Austin police officer stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Interstate 90 and 14th Street Northwest.

Ordaz Sanchez was removed from the vehicle and pat searched for weapons. He provided a vague description of the suspect vehicle involved and said the truck he was driving belonged to his father.

A small motorcycle, a Honda Grom with a removed serial number, was seen lying on its side in the bed of the truck box. Ordaz Sanchez said the motorcycle belonged to a friend and that he was transporting it to the friend’s house.

The truck’s rear window was broken and it was later determined that the damage was likely caused by the motorcycle and not by a gunshot.

Ordaz Sanchez was somewhat uncooperative with police when questioned about the incident. He did state that he picked up the motorcycle at about 6 p.m. from a residence near the Austin Post Office and indicated that the motorcycle was possibly stolen. He said he was driving in the vicinity of the Roosevelt Bridge and observed a Chrysler 300 with black rims and tinted windows. He indicated he did not know who was in the Chrysler, but referred to one of the occupants as “Big T,” an individual he said was from Albert Lea. Ordaz Sanchez said he had a previous conflict with “Big T” regarding some speakers that he sold.

Ordaz Sanchez would not answer questions about the motorcycle or where he was taking it, telling police it belonged to “a friend of a friend named Francis.”

Police noted Ordaz Sanchez did not have a valid driver’s license and, due to the allegations of shots fired at the truck, the motorcycle and truck were impounded pending a search warrant.

On April 20, law enforcement was granted search warrants for the truck and motorcycle. A search of the truck produced a methamphetamine pipe and 12.783 grams of methamphetamine. There was no evidence found to indicate the truck had been struck by a bullet.

Ordaz Sanchez contacted law enforcement on May 28 to get his State of Minnesota identification card back. While at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center, detectives asked Ordaz Sanchez more questions about the events of the night he called police. Ordaz Sanchez said the motorcycle was likely stolen from “Big T” and he wanted it back. Ordaz Sanchez said he was planning to take the motorcycle to a location near the airport and that someone was going to buy it. He admitted he was a user of methamphetamine, but denied knowledge of the drugs and drug paraphernalia found in his truck.

Ordaz Sanchez will appear in court again on Feb. 4.