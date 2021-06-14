expand
June 14, 2021

Veleria “Larry” Adline Branstad, 89

By Daily Herald

Published 2:09 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

Veleria “Larry” Adline Branstad, 89

Veleria ‘Larry’ Adline Branstad, age 89 of Remer and Austin, MN, died peacefully at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living in Owatonna, MN on June 9th, 2021.

Veleria Patzer was born August 20th, 1931, in Delmont, SD, the daughter of Christian and Emma (Nuss) Patzer. Larry married George Branstad on September 25, 1948, in Austin, MN.

Larry, with her husband George, spent their time running Graves Lake Resort and Campground in Remer, Minnesota. For over 55 years, Graves Lake Resort and Campground was their home and passion, making numerous friends and memories. Larry enjoyed entertaining her friends and guests at the resort. She hosted parties at the lodge, organized weekly potlucks and other gatherings and was an exceptional canasta and bingo player. During the winter months, Larry and George spent their time in Apache Junction, AZ. She loved getting to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include their sons David (Kathy) Branstad of Detroit Lakes, MN and Dan (Susan) Branstad of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren Breana (Trevor) Fischer, Sam Branstad, Matthew Branstad; Paul (Kelli) Branstad, Adam (Tina) Branstad, great-grandchildren Elsie Fischer, Grace Fischer, Madalyn Branstad, Michaela Branstad, Sophia Branstad, Eleanor Branstad, and George Branstad; sister Shirley Olson of Owatonna. Larry was preceded in death by her parents Christian and Emma Patzer, husband George Branstad, sisters Verna Mills, Loretta Nelson, Vernita Branstad, Alice Mayer and brother Arlington Patzer.

