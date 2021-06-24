expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Two injured in Wednesday night motorcycle accident

By Mike Stoll

Published 9:52 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

Two individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident Wednesday night.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, deputies responded to a motorcycle accident at about 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of County Road 7, north of Adams. Upon arrival, deputies located the individuals involved in the accident – Timothy Stafford, 49, and William Stafford, 17, both of Adams. Timothy told deputies that he was “okay,” but wanted William checked on.

Timothy, who was driving the motorcycle, told deputies he was heading north on County Road 7 when his pack of cigarettes fell off the bike. He turned the bike to look for them, but was unaware the lanes were uneven due to repaving work being done in the area. He said he hit the lip of the uneven pavement and lost control of the motorcycle.

A witness told deputies that he was behind the motorcycle and saw Timothy hit the lip and lose control. He said that William was tossed from the motorcycle and Timothy stayed with it as it fell and skidded across the road.

Timothy and William were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin by Adams Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

May’s report indicated Timothy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but William was.

May stated there are signs posted in the area of the road construction going on and warning of uneven pavement.

More News

Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead

Two injured in Wednesday night motorcycle accident

Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time

Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

News

Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two injured in Wednesday night motorcycle accident

News

Minnesota House passes $7 billion transportation budget bill

Mower County

Mayo: Think ahead before traveling

Local Government

Council approves cable franchise agreement

News

Biden urges shots for young adults as variant concern grows

Local Government

Mohrfeld receives Key to the City

Business

Photos: Ribbon cuttings

News

Three arrested after fireworks display in store is ignited

Local Government

Photo: Council honors Junior Mayor

Mower County

AAF establishes education scholarships fund

Mower County

Photos: Rotary presents awards, new leadership

Mower County

Photo: Shriners donate to Shrine HealthCare

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Sheriff’s office looking for Dexter burglary suspect

Lyle

Road Weather Information Systems to be installed in SE Minnesota

Education

Several Mower County students recognized as MN Connections Academy Class of 2021

News

Walz requests funds for state officers’ body cameras

News

Legislature moves forward on budget after breaking standoff

News

Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

Mower County

County shuts down bridge after distress found in supports

Business

‘This will be transformational for our community’

News

Minnesota lawmakers to hand out nearly $1B in tax cuts

Mower County

Ryan Gordon Memorial Golf Tournament this weekend

News

More rain needed to make up for current deficit in Minnesota