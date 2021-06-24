Two injured in Wednesday night motorcycle accident

Two individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident Wednesday night.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, deputies responded to a motorcycle accident at about 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of County Road 7, north of Adams. Upon arrival, deputies located the individuals involved in the accident – Timothy Stafford, 49, and William Stafford, 17, both of Adams. Timothy told deputies that he was “okay,” but wanted William checked on.

Timothy, who was driving the motorcycle, told deputies he was heading north on County Road 7 when his pack of cigarettes fell off the bike. He turned the bike to look for them, but was unaware the lanes were uneven due to repaving work being done in the area. He said he hit the lip of the uneven pavement and lost control of the motorcycle.

A witness told deputies that he was behind the motorcycle and saw Timothy hit the lip and lose control. He said that William was tossed from the motorcycle and Timothy stayed with it as it fell and skidded across the road.

Timothy and William were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin by Adams Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

May’s report indicated Timothy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but William was.

May stated there are signs posted in the area of the road construction going on and warning of uneven pavement.