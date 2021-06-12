expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

The Wide Angle: Much like the Twins, I’m all over the place

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:30 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

And now, another episode of “I Don’t Know What to Write About This Week — A Random Approach to Column Writing.”

Rolls right off the tongue doesn’t it?

Oh, Twins. Why

We all had some high hopes for the Twins this year didn’t we? A lifetime of being fans of Minnesota sports ball teams should have tempered expectations after a good season in last year’s abbreviated year.

And yet, here we are watching as yet another Minnesota team stumbles through a season in which more than a few of us are asking when the Vikings start, only to risk another disappointment.

I’m very well aware that the Wild gave fans a pretty decent season this year, losing to Las Vegas in a seven-game series recently, but even in the loss we should still feel a certain level of shame. How does a Minnesota HOCKEY team lose to a team out of Las Vegas?

Still, at least they were in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Twins have a losing record, Byron Buxton is hurt — again — and pitchers continue to struggle against Little League teams. Presumably anyway.

I, for one, am not disappointed. It’s just another year in Minnesota stadiums.

Stupid plants

The garden is doing horrible and I’m killing flowers.

Let’s move on.

That is a shiny new washer

In another move forward in supreme adulting, we recently completed the purchase of a new washer and dryer set.

Well, a few weeks ago anyway and it’s great!

The washer went out this winter and so we’ve been hanging clothes in the basement until we finally had enough of scratchy skin and made the mature decision to buy the set. The dryer going out wasn’t that big of a surprise given Julius Caesar had it built, but the washer was still somewhat serviceable.

But now that we have the set, it’s hard not to look back and think how stubborn we were. The washer easily has a bigger bin than the old one did, allowing me to cut in half the laundry day on Saturdays.  It affords me the opportunity to get back to really getting back in the garden that isn’t growing on the weekends.

It’s hard to believe that I ever would have gotten excited by a new washer and dryer and yet here I am — an actual adult.

Miracles do happen.

Casting lines

The other day, while walking through Runnings I began looking at fishing poles, thinking, “This is the year I should really crack down and buy one.”

I didn’t because I only really fish one week a year.

“You know,” says the observant reader, “you can fish throughout the summer?”

Well yes, this is true. I can fish through the summer, but that would also increase my chances of continuing to not catch anything.

More News

Evie Mohrfeld: Senior Travel finally opening to the public

Sarah Lysne: The joy of victory: Finding the strength to be brave

Peggy Keener: A woman for her time

The Wide Angle: Much like the Twins, I’m all over the place

News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Mower County

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

News

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm charges

Mower County

Club news: Duplicate Bridge

Agriculture

Breakfast on the Farm to be held June 19

Mower County

I-90 ramp repaving extends detour

Mower County

UPDATE: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police looking for help after receiving numerous property damage reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Northeast Austin home damaged in Thursday afternoon blaze

Mower County

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

Hayfield Vikings

23 straight and off to state: Vikings win Section 1A title

News

Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers

News

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 11-13

Business

Lemondrops to host art show this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Shooting suspect charged with three counts of murder

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin garage fire under investigation

Local Government

Council holds public hearing on potential cable franchise

Local Government

Board OK’s payoff of bond on Jail and Justice Center

News

Deputies who killed man had body cams, couldn’t use them

Mower County

HI welcomes summer interns

Mower County

Registration open for Packer Classic

Mower County

Charlie Parr coming to the Paramount Friday