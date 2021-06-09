Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 11-13

During Take a Kid Fishing weekend Friday, June 11, through Sunday, June 13, Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take children 15 or younger fishing with them.

“Time spent fishing with kids tends to be full of smiles, fun and connection,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Fishing can teach kids patience, build their confidence and turn into a great family bonding experience.”

Youth 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing weekend allows adults to fish without a license as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.

Adults who want to learn about fishing ahead of Take a Kid Fishing Weekend are invited to join a webinar at noon today. The webinar will discuss the DNR Fishing in the Neighborhood Program and other resources to help you take advantage of the Take a Kid Fishing Weekend opportunity. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

The DNR’s Learn to Fish webpage also covers fishing basics, where to fish, how to catch different types of fish, and the importance of fishing ethics and being stewards of Minnesota’s natural resources.

Anyone 16 or older can buy fishing licenses online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. The investment in the license supports management of the state’s fishing resources, habitat that benefits fish and aquatic systems, and good fishing for future generations.