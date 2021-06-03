expand
June 4, 2021

Six area Class A golfers earn state berths

By Daily Herald

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Six area golfers will be competing at the Minnesota Class A state meet after three Blooming Prairie girls, one Southland boy and two Hayfield golfers had big performances at Section 1A golf meet in Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester Wednesday.

Southland senior Max Schmitz scored his second career trip to state when he tallied a two day score of 172 to take sixth.

Hayfield junior Keegan Bronson finished with a two day score of 157 to take second and get back to the state meet for the second time. Hayfield seventh grader Carly Bronson earned a trip to state when she won a playoff to take 10th, finishing with a two day score of 220.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Lanesboro, 720; 2. Faribault Bethlehem Academy 722; 3. Blooming Prairie 723; 4. Wabasha-Kellogg 775

BP scoring: Colin Jordison, 180; Garret Farr, 182; Kollyn Alwes, 184; David Kartes, 190; Colby Johnson, 202

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Fillmore Central 791; Blooming Prairie 855; 3. Hayfield 936; 4. Wabasha-Kellogg, 993; 5. Lanesboro 648

BP scoring: Jessica Ressler, 186; Halle Strunk, 205; Maggie Bruns, 217; Ella Farr, 247; Caitlyn Strangl, 270; Aubry Alwes, 276

