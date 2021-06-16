expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

Sheriff Steve Sandvik. Herald file photo

Sheriff Sandvik to be July 4th parade grand marshal

By Daily Herald

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik will be the grand marshal of this year’s Independence Day Parade. 

“Sheriff Sandvik is an example of one of  the many local leaders who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to bring us out on the  other side,” said Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Hansen in the release. “He kept county residents informed, coordinated strategies with public health leaders, and enforced state mandates to keep our residents safe and our businesses open. Without leaders like him, we would have found our struggles this past year to be greater. This July 4th we celebrate Sheriff Sandvik and other essential and emergency workers for their dedication to our community.” 

Each year, the Chamber’s Independence Day Parade Committee choses an individual of  outstanding service or commitment to the community to be the Grand Marshall of the parade.  Past honorees have included World War II veterans, Vietnam veterans, and other long-time  community leaders. 

“It was difficult for the committee to choose just one Grand Marshall this year, as so many  people contributed to the wellness of our community,” says Chamber Major Events Coordinator  Jeanine Nelson. “However, I think Sheriff Sandvik is a great choice as someone who has made a  great impact this year.” 

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Main Street and will include floats and entries from many  different businesses, youth groups, bands, nonprofits, and individuals throughout Austin and the  surrounding area. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact the Austin Area  Chamber office at 507-437-4561.

More News

Funeral notice: Marilyn Matter, 86

Sheriff Sandvik to be July 4th parade grand marshal

Two area golfers hit top-20 on first day of state meet

Jena DeMoss: Build a better wrap