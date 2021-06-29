Sharon C. Berg was born January 5, 1942 in St. Paul, MN to George and Edith (nee Jahn) Berg. She died June 23, 2021 at Inverness Health and Rehabilitation in Inverness.

Sharon was a high school home economics teacher in New Richland, MN. Later she worked as a Food Scientist at General Mills in Plymouth, MN, however her greatest joy was being a loving wife to her husband Dale and mom to her sons. Sharon was a volunteer for the Lupus Society of Illinois and with the hospital visitation ministry through St. Edna’s. In her free time she enjoyed camping, fishing, visiting family for holidays and gatherings. She loved her home state of Minnesota. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a connoisseur of coffee and mastered the art of the yoga pose, “Downward Dog”.

Sharon is survived by her husband Dale Berg; her sons Ryan (Amy) and Blair (Melanie); her grandchildren Dylan, Cole, Walter and Britton; her sisters Carol (Dennis) Medo, Patti Macek and Barb Hage and by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Joan (late Don) Urlich and Sheila Ryan; her parents; her father-in-law and her mother-in-law.

Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Lupus Society of Illinois, 411 S. Wells, Suite 503, Chicago, IL 60605 https://www.lupusil.org/sharon-berg/

Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.