Several Mower County students recognized as MN Connections Academy Class of 2021

More than 440 graduating seniors from all over Minnesota recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021. The tuition-free, public online school recently celebrated the students and this academic milestone during a virtual commencement ceremony.

“The faculty and staff at Minnesota Connections Academy are so proud of this year’s graduates for their hard work and we admire their determination and perseverance during a very challenging time,” said Minnesota Connections Academy principal Melissa Gould. “These students came to our school in search of a learning environment that met their individual needs, and we know that when given the opportunity to learn in a way that works best for them, they thrive. Our Class of 2021 is ready to move on with the skills they learned to take on whatever challenges lie ahead.”

The following students from Mower County are among Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021:

• Isaac Leeman – Austin

• Riley Olsen – Waltham

• Lucian Osberg – Austin

• Maia Petersen – Austin

• Benjamin Stark – Austin

The Class of 2021 is the 13th graduating class for the experienced virtual school that serves students in grades K–12. Many of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021 plan to attend a two or four-year college or university. Others in this year’s graduating class are entering the workforce, joining the military, taking a gap year, or pursuing other opportunities.