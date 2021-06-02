Schammel advances to second day of Section 1AA Individual Tennis Tournament

The Austin boys tennis team advanced its first player to the second day of the Section 1AA Individual Tournament in almost a decade as junior Joey Schammel had a big day in Rochester Tuesday.

Schammel was seeded No. 2 and he defeated No. 3 seeded Prab Kaginele of Rochester Century by scores of 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 to move on to Thursday’s round.

Austin’s Max Larson was seeded fifth and he lost to No. 4 Trajan McBroom of Rochester John Marshall.

The Austin doubles team of Cole Hebrink and Owen Carroll lost to JM’s Phillip Dahlen and Nathan Moos by scores of 6-4, 6-2 and the Austin doubles team of Cade Morrison and Michael Garry lost to Century’s Kian Rehfeld and Vijay Beerman by scores of 6-0, 6-0.

Schammel was named All Big Nine and Austin’s Cole Hebrink was named All Big Nine honorable mention.