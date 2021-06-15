Rural Brownsdale barn damaged in Sunday fire

No injuries were reported after a Sunday morning barn fire in rural Brownsdale.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, a Mower County deputy was dispatched at about 10:26 a.m. on Sunday to a barn fire located at 24446 Hwy. 56. Upon arrival, the deputy noticed small flames and lots of smoke coming from the east side of the barn roof.

The owner reported that he was burning garbage when the wind carried some of the hot embers toward the barn. He noticed the barn was on fire a short time later. He attempted to extinguish the fire, but was unsuccessful.

No livestock were inside the barn at the time.

The Austin and Browndale Fire Departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

May said the damage amount is unknown at this time; however, the barn was insured.

May said that deputies responded to another barn fire at about 5:47 p.m. on Sunday at 59799 150th St. in rural Rose Creek; however, there is no report at this time. May noted that the barn may have been a total loss based on pictures taken at the scene.

Check in with the Austin Daily Herald as more information becomes available.