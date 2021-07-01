Robert “Bob” L. Belshan, 85

Robert “Bob” Louis Belshan, age 85, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away June 27, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. He was born March 31, 1936, on a farm near Myrtle, Minnesota, to Louis and Alice (Plevka) Belshan. Bob graduated from Albert Lea High School. In addition to farming, he worked at Firestone Complete Auto Care and owned Bob’s Small Engine Repair. Bob most recently worked as a maintenance man for St. Mark’s Living in Austin. He loved visiting and meeting people and wanted to learn all about their lives. Bob spent many hours on the phone with his family and friends and was very proud about his Czech heritage. He put many miles on his motorcycle and enjoyed many trips to Sturgis. Bob was a member of the Eagles Club in Albert Lea and the Western Fraternal Life Bohemian Brick Hall in Myrtle. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Julie (Brent) Jensen, Troy Belshan, Wade Belshan, Beth Belshan; grandchildren, Cole (Sara) Tlamka, Brandon Tlamka, Jenna (Eli) Riggle, Trinity Belshan, Tasha Belshan, Nastassi (Dan) Misgen, Dakota Keithley, Hanna Keithley; great grandchildren, Ferris, Waylon, Haidyn, Huntley, Henryk, Kinley, Sloane; fiancé, Laura Hunn; stepchildren, Mike (Shelly) Hunn, Kelly Hunn, Heidi Hunn; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alice Belshan; brother-in-law, David Tschann; niece, Teresa Tschann.

A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. Interment will be in Bohemian National Cemetery, Myrtle. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.