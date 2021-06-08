Registration open for Packer Classic

Registration is officially open for the 23rd annual Packer Classic, which will be held on Monday, July 12, at the Austin Country Club.

Proceeds from the tournament go to funding of Austin Public Education Foundation grants that benefit students in the Austin Public Schools District.

Since 1992, a total of $580,000 in grants have been awarded and in the 2020-21 school year, 63 grants totaling over $82,000 were given out. Some of the things supported included classroom libraries, science and STEM materials and art tools, just to name a few.

To register, visit https://apefoundationahsalumni.com/2021/04/28/fore/ and fill out the registration form. Player fee is $130 and includes green fees, cart, golf gift, lunch, snacks and beverages and virtual awards.

Sponsorships are due by July 1 and golf registration is due by July 5.

Sign-in opens at 11 a.m. on July 12. The tournament format is four-player scramble, soft spike only. Team prize, Longest Drive for men and women, Par 3 Challenge and raffle prizes will be up for grabs throughout the day.

Don’t golf? No problem. Raffle items are available to everybody and people are encouraged to stop by and drop a bid.

For more additional information, contact Executive Director Amanda Hulne at 1-507-460-1938.