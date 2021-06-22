Photo: U19 Boys Strike Again!

The U19 Boys Soccer Team won the Tri-City United Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota this past weekend. They outscored their opponents 19-4 over a span of four games. Best of all, these young men represented Austin well! We were told by representatives of the tournament what a joy it was to watch such talent group play the beautiful game of soccer with such grace and sportsmanship, and so respectfully and we were invited to come back any time. This is better than any trophy as these are the things we hope sports teach our children; grace, respect, sportsmanship. Back Row L-R: Joel Vargas, Aidan Martinez, Alex Evenson (coach), Sunny Mehta-Morgado, Lucas Evenson, Bu Reh, Jose Valladares, Ter Reh, Hector Hernandez. Front Row L-R: Julio Hernandez, Pray Reh, Henry Tolbert, Nick Asmus, Nga Reh, Mi Reh.
Photo provided