Photo: Shriners donate to Shrine HealthCare

At a recent meeting, the Austin Shrine Club presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to the Shrine HealthCare for Children-Twin Cities. This amount for the most part came from pop can collections in Austin. The Shrine Club would like to thank the Austin community for their support of this project that helps children with medical situations. Pictured, from left: Neil Hanson, Brad Stout, Laurie Miller (Shrine HealthCare), John Fair, Chris Brekke, and Sean Gardiner, Potentate of Osman Shrine. Photo provided