June 30, 2021

Austin Youth Softball 10U Gold team took second place in the 17th annual Red Wing Fastpitch Tournament. The girls lost their first game Friday night 12-4 to Rochester. That sent them in to the consolation bracket. They battled back to the winners bracket, defeating Dover-Eyota (9-8), then Zumbrota (15-3), Red Wing (9-5) and Byron (12-10), getting them in to the championship game where they once again faced Rochester. The girls fought hard and came away with a second place finish, losing 11-6.

Photo: 10U Gold takes second in annual Red Wing tournament

By Daily Herald

Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

