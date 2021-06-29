Photo: 10U Gold takes second in annual Red Wing tournament

Austin Youth Softball 10U Gold team took second place in the 17th annual Red Wing Fastpitch Tournament. The girls lost their first game Friday night 12-4 to Rochester. That sent them in to the consolation bracket. They battled back to the winners bracket, defeating Dover-Eyota (9-8), then Zumbrota (15-3), Red Wing (9-5) and Byron (12-10), getting them in to the championship game where they once again faced Rochester. The girls fought hard and came away with a second place finish, losing 11-6.
