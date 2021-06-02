Packer baseball team falls short at No. 1 Byron, will play at Red Wing Thursday

The No. 5 seeded Austin baseball team lost to No. 1 Byron (15-4 overall) 6-2 in the second round of the Section 1AAA Tournament in Byron Tuesday.

The Packers (6-11 overall) will play an elimination game against the Wingers at Red Wing at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson (L) 1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 2 K; Brayden Bishop, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 R, 2 ER; Peyton Ransom, 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K; Ian Bundy, 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R

Austin hitting: Lathan Wilson, 1-for-3, BB; Nick Robertson, 1-for-3, BB; Jordan Ransom, 2-for-3, R, BB; Jared Lillemon, 1-for-3; Blake Smith, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, BB; Ian Bundy, 0-for-2, BB; Bryce Fisher, 1-for-2, RBI