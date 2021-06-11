expand
Ad Spot

June 11, 2021

Northeast Austin home damaged in Thursday afternoon blaze

By Mike Stoll

Published 10:08 am Friday, June 11, 2021

No injuries were reported after a Northeast Austin home was damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. 

According to Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy, Austin firefighters were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday on a report of a fire at 602 11th St. NE. When they arrived, firefighters observed smoke and fire spewing for the single-family home. 

All of the occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, though the residence suffered significant smoke and fire damage, making it uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

McCoy estimates the fire caused about $50,000 worth of damage.

The fire was started after a child playing with a lighter ignited a pile of clothes, McCoy said. McCoy advises that matches and lighters should be stored safely out of the reach of children.

More News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Mower County

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

News

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm charges

Mower County

Club news: Duplicate Bridge

Agriculture

Breakfast on the Farm to be held June 19

Mower County

I-90 ramp repaving extends detour

Mower County

UPDATE: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police looking for help after receiving numerous property damage reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Northeast Austin home damaged in Thursday afternoon blaze

Mower County

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

Hayfield Vikings

23 straight and off to state: Vikings win Section 1A title

News

Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers

News

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 11-13

Business

Lemondrops to host art show this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Shooting suspect charged with three counts of murder

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin garage fire under investigation

Local Government

Council holds public hearing on potential cable franchise

Local Government

Board OK’s payoff of bond on Jail and Justice Center

News

Deputies who killed man had body cams, couldn’t use them

Mower County

HI welcomes summer interns

Mower County

Registration open for Packer Classic

Mower County

Charlie Parr coming to the Paramount Friday