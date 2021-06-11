expand
June 11, 2021

Crowds pack the streets and the sky ride on the first day of the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn. on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

By Associated Press

Published 5:44 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State Fair is back.

The fair was canceled last year amid COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and social distancing recommendations. But fair officials announced Friday the beloved event will return on Aug. 26 and run through Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 6.

Dubbed the “Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together,” a play on the fair’s traditional “Great Minnesota Get Together” moniker, the fair will not limit daily attendance or require masks, although fair officials ask that anyone who isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 wear them.

They did warn that some parts of the fair will look different.

For example, the River Raft Ride, Go Karts, Giant Sing Along and the Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage will not be offered this year. The llama costume contest will move to the Warner Coliseum which offers more seating. The fair will feature dozens of newborn animals but no live births. The fairgrounds and most exhibits will close an hour earlier on Labor Day than in years past.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 fair before it was canceled will be valid this year, they added.

