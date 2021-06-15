Minnesota CattleWomen to host WIRED event in July

The Minnesota CattleWomen will be hosting the American National CattleWomen’s WIRED event, Women In Ranching Education and Development on July 24 in Tenstrike, Minnesota on the Mouser Hereford farm.

The goal of WIRED is to provide educational workshops and symposia that allow women to grow in their knowledge and confidence working with cattle, stay informed about new issues in the beef industry, and gain the tools and information needed to make management decisions while networking with their friends, neighbors, and new acquaintances.

The day will begin with breakfast and move into hands-on cattle work. The focus will be on low stress cattle handling, pen design options, calf processing, and chute side work: vaccine handling, doctoring, and branding. After lunch we will hear updates from our sponsors, practice DNA sampling, placement of implants, and enjoy an amazing panel discussion that will focus on putting all the working pieces of the beef industry together. Each attendee will leave this event BQA certified. The day will end with dinner and plenty of time to share ideas and visit.

Please visit mncattlewomen.org to register.