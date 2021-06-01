expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production

By Associated Press

Published 5:35 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

CANBERRA, Australia — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.

JBS SA of Brazil notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Tuesday. She said the White House and the Department of Agriculture have been in touch with the company several times this week.

JBS has extensive facilities in the U.S., including processing plants in Texas and Colorado. Two shifts were canceled Tuesday at JBS’ meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado, according to UFCW Local 7, which represents 3,000 workers at the plant.

The local union also has reports from workers that production was down on Monday but that is unconfirmed, according to spokesman Dakar Lanzino. Union representatives were meeting attempting to get more information from the company, Lanzino said.

JBS has not stated publicly that the attack was ransomware.

Jean-Pierre said the White House “is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals.” The FBI is investigating the incident, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is offering technical support to JBS.

In addition, USDA has spoken to several major meat processors in the U.S. to alert them to the situation, and the White House is assessing any potential impact on the nation’s meat supply.

In a statement Sunday, JBS said the cyberattack affected servers supporting its operations in North America and Australia. The company said it notified authorities and engaged third-party experts to resolve the problem as soon as possible. Backup servers weren’t affected.

Thousands of Australian meat plant workers had no work for a second day Tuesday, and a government minister said it might be days before production resumes. JBS is Australia’s largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities across the country including abattoirs, feedlots and meat processing sites.

JBS employs more than 66,000 people at 84 locations in the U.S. It has around 11,000 employees in Australia.

It’s not the first time a ransomware attack has targeted a food company. Last November, Milan-based Campari Group said it was the victim of a ransomware attack that caused a temporary technology outage and compromised some business and personal data.

In March, Molson Coors announced a cyber attack that affected its production and shipping.

Ransomware expert Brett Callow, a threat analyst at the security firm Emsisoft, said companies like JBS make ideal targets.

“They play a critical role in the food supply chain and threat actors likely believe this increases their chances of getting a speedy payout,” Callow said.

Last month, a gang of hackers shut down operation of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, for nearly a week. The closure sparked long lines and panic buying at gas stations across the Southeast. Colonial Pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million to the hackers.

Jason Crabtree, the co-founder of QOMPLX, a Virginia-based artificial intelligence and machine learning company, said Marriott, FedEx and others have also been targeted by ransomware attacks. He said companies need to do a better job of rapidly detecting bad actors in their systems.

“A lot of organizations aren’t able to find and fix different vulnerabilities faster than the adversaries that they’re fighting,”‘ Crabtree said.

Crabtree said the government also plays a critical role, and said President Biden’s recent executive order on cybersecurity — which requires all federal agencies to use basic security measures, like multi-factor authentication — is a good start.

More News

Mary “Kay” Forslund (nee Wingert), 80

Laughs and memories: Pacelli graduates the class of 2021

Packer boys finish season in Lake City

Twins want to win: GM seniors are hoping for a strong finish on the track

Education

Laughs and memories: Pacelli graduates the class of 2021

News

‘Past the point of no return’? Iowa Dems feel hopes fading

Education

‘Music never really stops’

News

Scofflaws or victims? Businesses that broke COVID rules seek amnesty

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man gets prison for stealing over $450K from Somerby Golf Club

Business

Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries

Mower County

Photos: Welcome Back

Education

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Ryan Hansen as their Student of the Month

Mower County

Photos: Cedar Scenes winners for weeks one and two revealed

News

Mille Lacs walleye fishing returns to catch-and-release only

Mower County

Austin Chamber joins letter in opposition to ‘Clean Cars’ standard

Health

Less than 10 COVID-19 cases active in Mower County

Mower County

Hy-Vee issues allergen recall on chicken street taco kit

News

Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling narcotics

News

Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production

News

Fences comes down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out

News

Biden honors forgotten victims of 1921 Tulsa race massacre

Mower County

DNR temporarily bans movement of farmed deer

Mower County

Minnesota’s oldest Black-owned newspaper puts archive online

Mower County

Photos: Honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

News

Minnesota legislators miss Friday goal for budget numbers

Mower County

‘We will never forget’

Education

Photos: Seniors say goodbye to AHS