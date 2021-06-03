Mary “Kay” Forslund (nee Wingert), 80
Mary “Kay” Forslund (nee Wingert), age 80, passed away peacefully Nov 27th, 2020, in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Preceded in death by her parents Claire & Mary Wingert, and brother David Wingert. She is greatly missed by daughter Kristen (Steve) Steichen, son Rob (Heather) Forslund, granddaughter Charlotte Forslund, brothers Harry (Kay) Wingert & Frank (Leanne) Wingert, sister Gayle Wingert, sister-in-law Pat Wingert and her nieces and nephews.
Kay grew up near Kingsley, IA, raised a family in Austin, MN, moved to Omaha, NE (where she lived 20 years & retired from the Sarpy County Election office) and eventually returned to Minnesota to be near family.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S 114th St. Omaha, NE 68144. Visitation at the church one-hour prior.
