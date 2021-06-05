Marvin Repinski: Our humanity — an investment

Don’t knock it. We all have it. Our Creator has blessed us with what we can share.

Not all enter this world in perfect health. Not all live very long. They are wounded, but we are here so others may gain a life minus the difficulties. The hardships can be the part that they can share of their humanity.

“The Sonnet” by William Shakespeare reminds us how humanity finds a playing field. Published in 1609, “Sonnet 116” speaks to our hearts in June 2021.

Let me not to the marriage of true minds

Admit impediments; love is not love

Which alters when it alteration finds,

Or bends with the remover to remove.

O no, it is an ever-fixed mark

That looks on tempests and is never shaken;

It is the star to every wandering bark,

Whose worth’s unknown although his height be taken.

Love’s not Time’s fool, though rosy lips and cheeks

Within his bending sickle’s compass come;

Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,

But bears it out even to the edge of doom.

If this be error and upon me proved,

I never writ, nor no man ever loved.

On this past Memorial Day, we have rightly honored men and women. What has been invested in us, we are also thinking today of graduation. The accomplishments students have made adds to their honor. The civility that is being established in our nation by persons with a conscience is commendable. Where we fall short or stumble, correction is possible. Forgiveness deepens our humanity.

Among some of my papers, a file gave birth to a complete resume of thoughts to nourish the persons we would care to be. The insights have concluded with “Author Unknown.” Maybe we can attach our name to some of the reflections.

Changing times are here

The paradox of our time in history is that we

have taller buildings, but shorter tempers;

wider freeways, but narrower viewpoints;

We spend more, but have less.

We have more degrees, but less sense;

more knowledge, but less judgment;

more experts, but more problems;

more medicine, but less wellness.

We have multiplied our possessions, but reduced our values.

We talk too much, love too seldom, and hate too often.

We’ve learned how to make a living, but not a life;

We’ve added years to life, not life to years.

We’ve been all the way to the moon and back,

but have trouble crossing the street to meet the new neighbor.

We’ve conquered outer space, but not inner space;

We’ve cleaned up the air, but polluted the soul;

We’ve split the atom, but not our prejudice;

We have higher incomes, but lower morals;

We’ve become long on quantity, but short on quality.

These are the times of tall men, and short character;

steep profits, and shallow relationships.

These are the times of world peace, but domestic warfare;

more leisure, but less fun;

more kinds of food, but less nutrition.

These are days of two incomes, but more divorce;

of fancier houses, but broken homes.

It is a time when there is much in the show window and nothing in the stockroom;

and a time when you can choose either to make a difference,

or to just hit delete…