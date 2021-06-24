expand
June 24, 2021

Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time

By Associated Press

Published 7:08 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, Damiris Dantas added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Wednesday night.

Fowles made two free throws with 3:13 remaining to give the Lynx an 83-81 lead — their first since 13-12. The Lynx closed on a 17-6 run with seven points from Kayla McBride and six by Dantas. McBride made a free-throw line jumper with 1:10 left to cap the scoring.

Napheesa Collier added 12 points to help Minnesota (6-7) beat Atlanta (5-8) for the third time this season.

Fowles had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, but Minnesota trailed 46-40. Layshia Clarendon had six points and seven assists in the opening half, and finished with eight points and nine assists.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta with 24 points, making 11 of 19 field goals. Chennedy Carter added 16 points and Odyssey Sims 13.

The Dream did not make a field goal in the final three minutes.

