Longtime Firestone worker is stepping down after 35 years

Doug Meyer is ready for his next life.

After 35 years on the job at Firestone in Austin, Meyer worked his last shift on Tuesday. Over that time, he has been a fixture in the shop as he showed up every day with a work ethic and attitude that lifted the spirits of customers and coworkers alike.

“I don’t think he’s ever missed a day of being sick. He’s always been the first one to show up and the last one to leave. He’s a good guy to work with and you could expect him to go out of his way to help you, even personally,” said service manager Jerry Erstad. “He’s very knowledgeable with electronic parts of cars. He’s always been able to figure out problems with cars relatively easily. He’s a very thorough guy.”

Meyer doesn’t have any immediate plans for retirement, but it is something that he is looking forward to. He will also miss the customers and coworkers that he has forged close relationships with over three and a half decades.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a bunch of good guys over the years. It’s been a challenge every day. You just get past it and wait for the next one,” Meyer said. “It’s kind of a relief to retire; you reach a certain stage in your life and you start a new chapter.”

Meyer will look back on his time with Firestone fondly.

“Instead of a job or a chore, it was pleasant to come to work,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of loyal customers over the years and I’ve met a lot of good people. I’ve formed some relationships that I’ve really valued over the years.”