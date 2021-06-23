expand
June 24, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Spay/Neuter Clinic a success

By Daily Herald

Published 6:25 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Mower County Humane Society would like to thank ALL who participated in the Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic that was sponsored by the Austin Vet Clinic and MCHS in early spring of this year.  There were a total of 92 spays/neuters done (38 spays and 54 neuters) which translates into approximately 460 less unwanted kittens in Mower County! 

The Mower County Humane Society will be sponsoring six more low cost spay/neuter clinics this year — one per month — this time for both dogs and cats. These clinics will be done with the help of MNSNAP, a fantastic group of pros whose mission is to reduce unwanted cats and dogs through low cost surgeries.  These clinics will take place at the Mower County Humane Society. The first clinic will take place on Friday, July 2. Clinics are also scheduled on Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.  Go to mnsnap.org to fill out the application for this great opportunity—MCHS does not schedule surgeries, you must go to MNSNAP to get signed up.

Help make a positive difference in our community by spaying or neutering the cats/dogs under your care.  Thank you!

Kelly Rush,

Mower County Humane Society

