expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Laughs and memories: Pacelli graduates the class of 2021

By Eric Johnson

Published 9:16 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

As Pacelli valedictorian Jayden Lewis began his speech Wednesday night, he warned those in attendance that there would be jokes and implored the crowd to laugh.

But it was when he was more serious that Lewis really found the theme of the evening.

“There has been a lot of adversity this last year,” Lewis said. “I’m beyond grateful that we could be here tonight.”

Under the vaulted ceiling of St. Augustine Catholic Church Wednesday, Pacelli held its commencement for the class of 2021. It was a return to the familiar following last year’s graduation that was held with seniors and their families watching from parked cars in front of the school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis talked of the memories his class made over the years and joked what it would be like when his classmates had kids in the future who might claim times are tough.

“Back in our day we had to survive a pandemic to graduate,” he imagined his classmates saying, but it wasn’t without a hint of truth.

While Pacelli was able to go through the entire year in person, aside from a pair of times it had to go to distance learning, it didn’t take away from the concerns that what happened to last year’s senior class, might happen again this year.

“It really just makes me appreciative of the entire experience [of senior year],” Lewis said before the ceremony.

In her address to the class during the ceremony, Pacelli Dean of Students, Kelsey Stenzel, lauded the class of 11 students for how they handled the school year and the growth she saw throughout.

“I’ve seen so many successes in so many areas,” she said. “After this evening you have achieved the title of alumni.”

Students, families and staff had the chance to share the evening with Bishop John M. Quinn out of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. Before the start of the ceremony, Quinn talked with the students and posed for photos.

As he took in the moment Quinn, himself an adjunct professor for St. Mary’s University, marveled at the meaning of graduation.

“For me, as bishop, graduation is a time our future young men and future young women complete high school at Pacelli and are ready to go to university or perhaps the military,” he said. “They are formed as women and men of Christian values and leadership.”

“Being with these young people is a real blessing,” he added.

Principal Kane Malo, who’s first graduation as principal took place in the uncertain beginnings of the pandemic, urged the seniors to find their way in the world and to not fear being lost at times.

In those times, he said, it’s important to follow God’s plans for them.

“In the world it’s easy to get lost,” he said. “Be who God wants you to be. Go out and find your spark and set this world on fire.”

As Lewis found his way to the end of his speech, he reminisced on his time with his classmates. The memories they made and the people they will become.

He summed it up as a series of moments contributing to one experience.

“What’s made these memories so great is that I was able to do them with my classmates,” Lewis said.

More News

Mary “Kay” Forslund (nee Wingert), 80

Laughs and memories: Pacelli graduates the class of 2021

Packer boys finish season in Lake City

Twins want to win: GM seniors are hoping for a strong finish on the track

Education

Laughs and memories: Pacelli graduates the class of 2021

News

‘Past the point of no return’? Iowa Dems feel hopes fading

Education

‘Music never really stops’

News

Scofflaws or victims? Businesses that broke COVID rules seek amnesty

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man gets prison for stealing over $450K from Somerby Golf Club

Business

Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries

Mower County

Photos: Welcome Back

Education

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Ryan Hansen as their Student of the Month

Mower County

Photos: Cedar Scenes winners for weeks one and two revealed

News

Mille Lacs walleye fishing returns to catch-and-release only

Mower County

Austin Chamber joins letter in opposition to ‘Clean Cars’ standard

Health

Less than 10 COVID-19 cases active in Mower County

Mower County

Hy-Vee issues allergen recall on chicken street taco kit

News

Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling narcotics

News

Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production

News

Fences comes down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out

News

Biden honors forgotten victims of 1921 Tulsa race massacre

Mower County

DNR temporarily bans movement of farmed deer

Mower County

Minnesota’s oldest Black-owned newspaper puts archive online

Mower County

Photos: Honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

News

Minnesota legislators miss Friday goal for budget numbers

Mower County

‘We will never forget’

Education

Photos: Seniors say goodbye to AHS