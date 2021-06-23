Jayne Gibson: Boys of Tomorrow Club teaches young boys life skills

Using grant dollars from the Minnesota Department of Education, Austin Aspires is currently running a three-week program specifically for boys entering grades 4-7 in the fall. Participants of this program, called the BOT Club for Boys of Tomorrow Club, are working on skills related to communication, leadership and self-awareness.

Each day starts with physical activity designed to create healthy habits, practice sportsmanship and build relationships. The boys participate in activities and field trips based on these themes: “You Matter – Get to Know You!,” “True versus Fake Friends,” “My Actions Make a Difference” and “I Look Good.” A number of community leaders have agreed to attend the BOT Club to share their story and connect with the participants.

Throughout the week, guest VIPs spend time with us. These special guests have included professional football players from the Minnesota Vikings, Sensei Troy Williams from Impact Fitness and Jason Baskin from Hormel Foods. Guests have shared their story, connected with the boys, and provided “food for thought” for each of them. We are looking forward to a visit from Dr. Adenuga Atewologun from Riverland Community College and Chief David McKichan from the Austin Police Department this week!

A field trip to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center allowed the boys the opportunity to explore and learn more about nature and their community. A celebration trip to Bowlocity in Rochester this week will wrap up this incredible learning opportunity!

Although this program is only in its first year, the boys are already talking about doing it again next summer! A sincere thank you to Austin Positive Action Coalition (APAC) for donating water bottles, swag bags and other materials to each participant. Thank you so much to Brandon Lawhead, Coach Ed Schmitt, Sensei Williams, Jason Baskin, Dr. Adenuga Atewologun and Chief McKichan for your support of our program. We truly appreciate you!

“It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men.” – Fredrick Douglas