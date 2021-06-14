expand
June 14, 2021

Iowa man injured in Saturday motorcycle accident

By Mike Stoll

Published 10:55 am Monday, June 14, 2021

A Charles City, Iowa, man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a single motorcycle accident on Saturday.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, Mower County deputies were dispatched at about 7:27 p.m. on Saturday to 160th Street and State Highway 105 in rural Austin after receiving a call from a man who said he fell into the grass. The call was dropped due to poor reception, but phone contact was reestablished with the individual, who reported that he had been in a motorcycle accident and had injured his arm and chin.

Deputies located the victim and his motorcycle in the west ditch along Highway 105 and 160th Street. The victim was identified as Alexander Taylor, 30, of Charles City. Taylor advised he had pain in his right arm. Deputies observed a laceration to Taylor’s chin and a dislocation/fracture to his right wrist. They also noticed a deep scratch embedded in Taylor’s helmet.

Taylor advised that he was traveling north on Highway 105 and lost control while rounding a corner and went into the ditch.

Taylor was transported by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin.

