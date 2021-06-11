expand
June 11, 2021

I-90 ramp repaving extends detour

By Daily Herald

Published 5:26 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Interstate 90 motorists who are using Highway 56 as part of their detour for the 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin will be detoured further beginning June 15 when pavement repairs are made on several ramps at Highway 56, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Interstate 90 westbound entrance ramp at 56 (Exit 183) and the eastbound exit ramp will be repaved, forcing the closure of those ramps from June 15-18. The westbound exit ramp and the eastbound entrance ramps will remain open, as will the Hwy 56 bridge that crosses I-90.

Portions of the ramps have deteriorated and MnDOT determined that repaving would extend the life of the ramps and allow for continued use with minimal interruption. Workers will remove pavement and then replace with asphalt. If work is completed sooner than scheduled, the ramps will re-open ahead of schedule.

During this time, eastbound I-90 motorists using the 28th St. NE bridge detour for locations on the north side of I-90 such as the Austin Country Club and Nexus Gerard Academy will travel further east and use Exit 187 at Mower County Road 20 (220th St.) and then return to I-90 westbound to then exit at the north side of the 28th St. NE bridge.

Other detours for the 28th St. NE bridge project will remain in effect.

