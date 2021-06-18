Henry S. Olson, 64

Henry Simon Olson, age 64 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Henry was born January 19, 1957, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, to Carl & Ione (Vandenbrook) Olson. In 1992, Henry married Leah Smith in Owatonna, Minnesota. Henry grew up attending Blooming Prairie Schools. After high school, he began a 42-year career truck driving, most recently he worked for Peterson Trucking, he retired in 2020 due to health concern. Henry was a member of Celebration of Life church. His main hobby was riding motorcycle, but he also always enjoyed spending time at home when able to do so. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Survivors include his eight children, Zachariah, Zebulon, Heather, Amanda, Dinah, Stephen, Sarah & Rebekah; sisters Carol (Kenny) Jensen of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, Bonnie Iverson of Austin, Minnesota; brothers Gary (Barb) Olson of Worthington, Minnesota & Marvin Paulson of St. Peter, Minnesota; many grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Ione; wife, Leah; and two brothers, Ronald Paulson & Tom Paulson.

A memorial ride for Henry will depart from Victory Field in Blooming Prairie, MN at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Central Park in Blooming Prairie, MN. Interment will take place at the First Lutheran Cemetery, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Henry requested that any memorials be directed to organizations with causes for heart diseases, cancer, or Alzheimer’s disease. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home of Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.