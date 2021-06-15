Help the library celebrate 25 years

The Austin Public Library will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with an outdoor event on Wednesday, June 30.

The event will run 4-7 p.m. and include activities for kids, families and adults, music, treats and an historical exhibit of the Library Dream Board.

Visitors to the celebrations will be able to learn about the Project 25 plan for building updates and share visions for the future of the Austin Public Library.

This outdoor event will take place on the west side of the library.