Hayfield gets past USC

The No. 2 seeded Hayfield softball team beat No. 6 United South Central 5-1 in a Section 1A Quarterfinal Hayfield Thursday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out seven for the Vikings (10-9 overall).

The Vikings will take on top-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the semifinals in Todd Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K

Hayfield hitting: Caitlyn Hendrickson, 1-for-1, 3 R, 2 BBs; Kenna Selk, 0-for-2, BB; Nora Bamlet, 0-for-3, 2 RBIs; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3, R; Maleah Olson, 1-for-3; Jo Tempel, 1-for-3, R