Hayfield baseball team wins 20th straight to advance to semfinals

The No. 1 seeded Hayfield baseball team did what it had to move on as it topped No. 9 Waterville/Elysian/Morristown (6-14 overall) 10-0 in five innings in the Section 1A Quarterfinals in Seltz Field Thursday.

Karver Heydt knocked in a pair of runs for the Vikings (20-0 overall).

The Vikings will play No. 5 Wabasha-Kellogg in the semifinals in Riverland at noon Saturday.

Hayfield pitching: Easton Fritcher (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K; Nolan Klocke, 2 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 3 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 2-for-3, triple, 3 R, 2 RBIs, BB; Joey Tempel, 2-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Karver Heydt, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, R; Lucas Hansen, 2-for-3, RBI; Isaiah Tempel, 0-for-3, R; Ethan Slaathaug, 1-for-2, HBP, R; Erik Bungum, 1-for-2, double, RBI, R; Isaac Watson, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R, BB