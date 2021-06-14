expand
Ad Spot

June 14, 2021

Harold Olson

By Daily Herald

Published 2:08 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

Harold Olson

Harold Olson of LeRoy, MN passed away peacefully at his home at Wildwood Grove Assisted Living on June 9th, 2021. Harold was born on October 15th, 1921 in Reinbeck Iowa to Leo and Minnie (Wolthoff) Olson. He attended School in Chester, IA and worked on the family farm with his father for several years.  He was united in marriage to Eleanor Tibbals in 1949 in which they were blessed with three children, Allen, Wayne and Dianne. During this time he worked for Hanson Tire Service where he was their top alignment man for many years.  He later owned his own business Olson Self Serv in Le Roy, MN.  After he semi retired he worked at Smitty’s bar in Austin, MN.  Harold enjoyed going fishing up North and went with a group including his two sons to Canada fishing which he continued to do until just a few years ago.  He also enjoyed country music and spending time with his family.  He is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Margie and Shirley, brother Daryl and former wife Eleanor.  He is survived by his sons Allen (Chris) Olson, Wayne (Lynnea) Olson, daughter Dianne (William) Lewison, sister Carol, step children Sherry, Debbie and Rusty, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.  He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.  A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

More News

Area athletes are geared up for state track meet

Post 1216 wins three of four

Veleria “Larry” Adline Branstad, 89

Harold Olson

News

Minnesota lawmakers convene special session to finish budget

Mower County

Iowa man injured in Saturday motorcycle accident

News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Mower County

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

News

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm charges

Mower County

Club news: Duplicate Bridge

Agriculture

Breakfast on the Farm to be held June 19

Mower County

I-90 ramp repaving extends detour

Mower County

UPDATE: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police looking for help after receiving numerous property damage reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Northeast Austin home damaged in Thursday afternoon blaze

Mower County

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

Hayfield Vikings

23 straight and off to state: Vikings win Section 1A title

News

Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers

News

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 11-13

Business

Lemondrops to host art show this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Shooting suspect charged with three counts of murder

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin garage fire under investigation

Local Government

Council holds public hearing on potential cable franchise

Local Government

Board OK’s payoff of bond on Jail and Justice Center

News

Deputies who killed man had body cams, couldn’t use them

Mower County

HI welcomes summer interns