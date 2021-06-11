expand
Ad Spot

June 11, 2021

GMLOKS girls take first in Section 1A track and field meet

By Daily Herald

Published 8:59 am Friday, June 11, 2021

The GMLOKS girls track and field team took first place at the Section 1A meet in Triton as various area athletes booked trips to the Class A state track and field meet Thursday.

Hailey Hindt of GMLOKS took first in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles to get to state in each event.

Anika Reiland of GMLOKS earned a state berth in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and McKenna Hendrickson of GMLOKS is headed to state in the 800-meter run

Blooming Prairie’s Xavier Rennie advanced to state by taking first in the 110-meter hurdles and Annaka Forsberg qualified for state by taking second in the high jump.

Garrison Hubka of GMLOKS earned a trip to state in the 1600-meter run

The GMLOKS girls 4 X 100-meter, 4 X 200-meter and 4 X 800-meter relay teams are also headed to state.

Hayfield’s Steele Tebay is headed to state in the long jump after a second place finish and Hayfield’s Madison Johnston took first in shot put to get to state.

The Class A state track and field meet will take place on June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Bradely Simon (BP) (seventh, 11.76)

400-meter dash: Sam Skillestad (BP) (fourth, 52.57)

800-meter run: Christian Hjelmen (GMLOKS) (ninth, 2:07.87)

1600-meter run: Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (second, 4:37.23)

110-meter hurdles: Xavier Rennie (BP) (first, 15.84)

4 X 100-meter relay: Jacob Kerrins, Luke Speer, Blake Ludemann, James Howard (GMLOKS) (third, 44.37)

4 X 200-meter relay: Jacob Kerrins, Luke Speer, Blake Ludemann, James Howard (GMLOKS) (third, 1:31.78)

4 X 400-meter relay: Jacob Kerrins, Cam Ruechel, Blake Ludemann, James Howard (GMLOKS) (fourth, 3:30.75)

Long jump: Steele Tebay (H) (second, 20-7.25)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 12.60)

800-meter run: McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) (second, 2:23.65); Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) (seventh, 2:28.48)

1600-meter run: Kirsten Koopal (LP) (ninth, 5:57.81); Lauren Queensland (GMLOKS) (10th, 6:05.16)

100-meter hurdles: Hailey Hindt (GMLOKS) (first, 15.55)

300-meter hurdles: Hailey Hindt (GMLOKS) (first, 46.80)

4 X 100-meter relay: Charlie Reiland, Ellie Buccholtz, Anna Oehlke, Madison Hindt (second, 50.93)

4 X 200-meter relay: Anna Oehlke, Hailey Hindt, Madison Hindt, Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) second, 1:46.82)

4 X 800-meter relay: Lauren Queensland, Shelby Beck, McKenna Hendrickson, Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) (first, 9:53.31)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-2)

Triple jump: Hailey Hindt (GMLOKS) (third, 34-00.50)

Shot put: Madison Johnston (H) (first, 39-3.50); Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (fifth, 34-1)

More News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Mower County

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

News

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm charges

Mower County

Club news: Duplicate Bridge

Agriculture

Breakfast on the Farm to be held June 19

Mower County

I-90 ramp repaving extends detour

Mower County

UPDATE: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police looking for help after receiving numerous property damage reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Northeast Austin home damaged in Thursday afternoon blaze

Mower County

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

Hayfield Vikings

23 straight and off to state: Vikings win Section 1A title

News

Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers

News

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 11-13

Business

Lemondrops to host art show this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Shooting suspect charged with three counts of murder

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin garage fire under investigation

Local Government

Council holds public hearing on potential cable franchise

Local Government

Board OK’s payoff of bond on Jail and Justice Center

News

Deputies who killed man had body cams, couldn’t use them

Mower County

HI welcomes summer interns

Mower County

Registration open for Packer Classic

Mower County

Charlie Parr coming to the Paramount Friday