Get to Know: Austin’s Lauren Schmitt
Lauren Schmitt is a recent Austin grad.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: Cross country, gymnastics and track.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Competing with my teammates.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: I learned how to work with others, how to improve and work hard.
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: (Austin grad and former UND runner) Madison Overby because even though she’s older than me she trained with me and gave me advice on how I can improve.
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: (Gold medal gymnast) Simone Biles
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: I had a hip injury and that made it difficult to compete.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Lawyer.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Chicken Alfredo.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Going to college.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: It definitely wasn’t the senior year I was hoping for. We didn’t have homecoming or any of the activities.