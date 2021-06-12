Evie Mohrfeld: Senior Travel finally opening to the public

Mark Tuesday down on your calendar for the reopening of the Travel Office at the Mower County Senior Center (400 Third Ave. NE).

We will be there to greet you at 9:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. A schedule for travel for the remainder of the year will be available along with sign-up times.

This is open to the public.

The time has finally come when we can see your smiling faces once again. You have done your job and followed the rules so that we can once again meet and travel together again. Masks are not required unless you are more comfortable.

A short list will include the many places of our 2020 schedule. If you signed up before the shut down, you will have to come and reschedule as we are not able to contact everyone.

Our schedule will include two visits to the popular “Music Man” show at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre written by Meredith Wilson, well known band master from Mason City, Iowa.

Also listed on our schedule:

• “Man in Black” (Side-Kick Theater)

• “A Day on the Bench” (Daytrippers Theatre).

• “Celebration Belle” four-hour Riverboat Cruise on the Mississippi River, one day.

• Riverboat Cruise to Germany, France and Switzerland.

• “Christmas musical “White Christmas”

We hope you will come and join us and see the new look for the center. The Coffee Shop will be open offering some goodies. You will also have a chance to meet our new director, who is ready to meet all of you. Those working on travel together for many years will also be here to open the travel business as we begin our 13th year here. Regular hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Travel information will also be included on the Monthly Membership mailing. A message box will include newsletters at the south door entrance.

We are making a soft start to the Travel and will require persons to have received their shots. We will be taking precautions as well on the motorcoach.