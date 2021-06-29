Ella Mae “Kookie” Hartwig, 72

Ella Mae “Kookie” (Cowan) Hartwig, age 72, passed away Sunday evening, June 20, 2021, at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN.

Ella was born on July 17, 1948 to William E. Cowan and Arlene (Bly) Cowan in Austin, MN. She graduated from Austin High School in 1966 and married David Lynn Hartwig on April 6, 1968 in Austin, MN. Ella and David have lived in Bloomington, MN for the past 14 years.

Ella was a member of the Mrs. Jaycees, worked on the Miss Austin and Miss Minnesota pageants, and enjoyed playing volleyball. She enjoyed cooking and baking and ran her own business baking and decorating cakes as Kookie’s Kakes. She was also a member of the Historical Society and the Genealogical Society.

Ella is survived by her husband, David Lynn Hartwig; three children: Troy Allen Hartwig of Carleton, MI, Tracy Lee Hartwig and his wife, Heather of Bloomington, MN, Travis John Hartwig of St. Augustine, FL; three Grandchildren: Paul Allen Hartwig of Monroe, MI, Joel David Hartwig, Sarah Elizabeth Hartwig, both of Bloomington, MN; three sisters: Billie Joy (Harold) Moser, of Blooming Prairie, MN, Debra Rae (Dennis) Knutson, of Austin, MN, Peggy Lu (Robert) Olson, of Blooming Prairie, MN; two brothers: David William Cowan, Dale Lee Cowan, both of Blooming Prairie, MN; brother-in-law Rex Buss of Rio Vista, CA.; and special friend Denise Hartwig.

Preceding her in death was her father, William E. Cowan, her mother, Arlene (Bly) Cowan, her sister, Carol Ann (Cowan) Buss, her nephew, Michael H. Moser and grandniece, Matayea Lomax.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, MN. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

PS: Our mom was the absolute greatest mother and grandmother we could have wished for. We will try to live up to the hopes she had for us. She is sorely missed. With love, Troy, Tracy, and Travis.