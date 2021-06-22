Elaine J. Brustad, 96 of Edina, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, died on June 20, 2021, at The Waters Residence, where she resided for the past several years.

Elaine Johnson was born June 1, 1925, in Martinsburg Township to Adolph and Annie (Mathison) Johnson. Elaine was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Elaine graduated from Hector High School in 1943. She was employed in the office at the Dayton Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On June 29, 1947, she married Arnold Brustad of Austin at the Palmyra Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota.

She was an active member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church serving in numerous committees including Church Council, WELCA, circle, chancel needlepoint paraments, and knitting prayer shawls.

She was a member of P.E.O. chapter CU, Sons of Norway and Austin Country Club. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and lived her Christian faith daily through her kindness and words of encouragement.

Elaine is survived by her son, Richard (Joanne) Brustad of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; daughter, Randi (Marty) Vietoris of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; son, Ronald (Mary) Brustad of Edina, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Gordon) Wilson, Matthew (Molly) Brustad, Kristen Brustad (fiancé Jesus Loya), Luci and Andres Vietoris, Elizabeth (Nick) Roetker, Peter and Grace Brustad; four great grandchildren, Brett, Anne, Luke Wilson, and Madelaine Brustad.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Brustad; brother, Marvin Johnson; sisters, Grace Ness and Helen Johnson; and great-grandson, John Wilson.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, Elaine’s family kindly asks you to consider a contribution in Elaine’s memory to St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.