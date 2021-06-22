expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Elaine J. Brustad, 96

By Daily Herald

Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Elaine J. Brustad, 96

Elaine J. Brustad, 96 of Edina, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, died on June 20, 2021, at The Waters Residence, where she resided for the past several years.

Elaine Johnson was born June 1, 1925, in Martinsburg Township to Adolph and Annie (Mathison) Johnson. Elaine was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Elaine graduated from Hector High School in 1943. She was employed in the office at the Dayton Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On June 29, 1947, she married Arnold Brustad of Austin at the Palmyra Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota.

She was an active member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church serving in numerous committees including Church Council, WELCA, circle, chancel needlepoint paraments, and knitting prayer shawls.

She was a member of P.E.O. chapter CU, Sons of Norway and Austin Country Club. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and lived her Christian faith daily through her kindness and words of encouragement.

Elaine is survived by her son, Richard (Joanne) Brustad of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; daughter, Randi (Marty) Vietoris of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; son, Ronald (Mary) Brustad of Edina, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Gordon) Wilson, Matthew (Molly) Brustad, Kristen Brustad (fiancé Jesus Loya), Luci and Andres Vietoris, Elizabeth (Nick) Roetker, Peter and Grace Brustad; four great grandchildren, Brett, Anne, Luke Wilson, and Madelaine Brustad.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Brustad; brother, Marvin Johnson; sisters, Grace Ness and Helen Johnson; and great-grandson, John Wilson.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, Elaine’s family kindly asks you to consider a contribution in Elaine’s memory to St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead

Two injured in Wednesday night motorcycle accident

Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time

Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

News

Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two injured in Wednesday night motorcycle accident

News

Minnesota House passes $7 billion transportation budget bill

Mower County

Mayo: Think ahead before traveling

Local Government

Council approves cable franchise agreement

News

Biden urges shots for young adults as variant concern grows

Local Government

Mohrfeld receives Key to the City

Business

Photos: Ribbon cuttings

News

Three arrested after fireworks display in store is ignited

Local Government

Photo: Council honors Junior Mayor

Mower County

AAF establishes education scholarships fund

Mower County

Photos: Rotary presents awards, new leadership

Mower County

Photo: Shriners donate to Shrine HealthCare

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Sheriff’s office looking for Dexter burglary suspect

Lyle

Road Weather Information Systems to be installed in SE Minnesota

Education

Several Mower County students recognized as MN Connections Academy Class of 2021

News

Walz requests funds for state officers’ body cameras

News

Legislature moves forward on budget after breaking standoff

News

Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

Mower County

County shuts down bridge after distress found in supports

Business

‘This will be transformational for our community’

News

Minnesota lawmakers to hand out nearly $1B in tax cuts

Mower County

Ryan Gordon Memorial Golf Tournament this weekend

News

More rain needed to make up for current deficit in Minnesota