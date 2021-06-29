Elaine F. Lane, 73

Elaine F. Cummings-Lane, age 73, of Austin, MN, passed away early Saturday morning June 26, 2021, at Blooming Prairie Manor, after suffering a stroke. Elaine F. Cummings was born August 21, 1947, in Austin, MN, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary Francis (Lief) Cummings. Elaine went to Austin schools and graduated from Pacelli High School. She married Darrel Adams and had three children, Dan, Pam and Curt. They later divorced. She then married Dick Lane and they owned and operated Smitty’s Tavern. She was a long-time member of the Eagles and served as a past president of the auxiliary, also a member at the American Legion. Elaine enjoyed going to church with her dear friend, Ethel Huinker, and watching deer out her window. She was a very spiritual person and attended St. A’s. She enjoyed spending time with her friends also. She is survived by her children, Dan (Brian) Adams-Sveen, Pam (Wally) Schmidt, Curt Adams. Sister-in-law Paulette Cummings. Grandchildren, Liah (Adam) Olsen, LeAnn (Juan) Schmidt and Chandler Lane. Great Grandchildren Jacey and Brayden Olsen. Many nieces, nephew and cousins. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dick Lane, her parents Lloyd and Mary Francis Cummings, brothers John (Shorty) Cummings and Robert Cummings, sister-in-law Pat Higgins, in-laws Delbert and Irene Adams. Our goodbye is not forever this goodbye is not the end, it simply means we will miss you until we meet again. Forever rest in peace. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine’s Thursday, July 1st at 2 pm and following will be a gathering at the American Legion from 3:30 to 7 pm.