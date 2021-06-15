expand
Education Milestones

By Daily Herald

Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

St. John’s University 2021 Spring Graduation

Austin: Nathan Drees, Bachelor of Arts in computer science

St. Cloud University 2021 Spring Dean’s List

Austin

Emma Erstad, College of Liberal Arts, Communication Studies, BA

Samantha Kinnear, College of Liberal Arts, Anthropology, BA

Natalie Perry, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS

Alexandria Technical and Community College 2021 Spring Dean’s List

Adams: John Hegge

Rochester Community and Technical College 2021 Spring Graduates

Adams

Sydnie Bissen, Associate of Science, Accounting, High Honors

Sydnie Bissen, Associate of Science, Business, High Honors

Kelsie Lamp, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technician, High Honors

Austin

Martha Berryman, Diploma, Healthcare Informatics, High Honors

William Campbell, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Honors

Madyson Pepper, Certificate, Law Enforcement – Skills, Honors

Rachel Quandt, Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene, High Honors

Rachel Quandt, Certificate, Workplace Communication, High Honors

Brownsdale

Vondra Buckingham, Certificate, Law Enforcement – Skills

Grand Meadow

Jordan Hoyle, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

LeRoy

Caitlyn Bosley, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technician

Racine

Braxton Ramaker, Associate of Applied Science, Facility and Service Technology

Jessica Warren, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technician

Waltham

Briana Whittington, Associate of Science, Nursing

Winona State University 2021 Spring Dean’s List

Austin: Isabel Beck, Riley Blomquist, Abigail Bollingberg, Chase Callahan, Emily Eich, Ellen Eyre, Emma Gordon, Meghan Haldorson, Victoria Hepler, Erica Lundberg, Nathan Meyer, Alissa Mitchell, Eliza Moon, Jake Muhlbauer, Katelyn Murphy, Connor Poczos, Amy Stoulil, Kelly Van Hooser, Gabriella Vasquez, Katie Waller, Alyssa Waters.

University of Mary in Bismarck 2021 Spring Dean’s List

Austin: Sarah Bachmeier

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point 2021 Spring Honors

Grand Meadow: Elizabeth Benson, Senior

