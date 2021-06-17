Eastbound I-90 off-ramp at Hwy 56 re-opens after repaving work

Repaving work has been completed on the Interstate 90 eastbound off-ramp at Highway 56 and motorists are again able to use it as part the detour route for the 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The westbound on-ramp remains closed for paving.

The 28th St. NE bridge on the east side of Austin is being replaced this year. Eastbound I-90 motorists seeking to reach locations on the north side of I-90 at the 28th St. NE bridge such as the Austin Country Club and Nexus-Gerard Family Healing may continue past Exit 181 for three miles to Exit 183. Motorists will turn north (left) at the off-ramp on Highway 56, turning west (left) on 220th St. to travel west to reach 28th St. NE on the north side of the bridge.

The opening of Highway 56 westbound on-ramp is expected to be on Wednesday, June 23.

Other detours for the 28th St. NE bridge project will remain in effect.

Detours