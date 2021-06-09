AUSTIN, Minn. -Celebration of life for Donald “Don” Dean Maiden will take place June 19, 2021 in Austin, MN. A military salute will be held at the Mower County Veteran’s Memorial in downtown Austin at noon. This will be followed by a celebration at Lafayette park at 1 pm. Those in attendance are encouraged to drive/ride their fun cars and motorcycles. Don retired from APC and after which he drove school bus and delivered papers until 2020.

Don Maiden, 74, Austin, Minn., died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in his home.