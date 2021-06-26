Dodge County starts fast to beat Greyhounds

Despite a strong effort in relief by Alex Ciola, a slow start proved costly for the Austin Greyhounds as they lost to the Dodge County Diamondbacks 9-4 in Marcusen Park Friday night.

Ciola allowed just one run in five innings on the mound, but the deficit was too big to overcome.

“I know we have some great bats and we’re always in the game,” Ciola said. “We always have a chance and I did my best.”

The Hounds began the game with just nine active players, but a few Austin Post 91 Legion players showed up in the middle of the game after playing for Post 91 earlier in the day. Zach Bollingberg went two-for-two for Austin and Jed Nelson went one-for-one.

“It was pretty hard to stay focused, but when Zach Bollingberg came in and ripped a shot in his first at bat, that was pretty cool,” Ciola said. “You don’t see that very often.”

Eric Torres singled in a pair of runs with one out in the top bottom of the fifth to bring the Hounds within 8-4. Austin had runners on first and third with two outs in the sixth, but Isaac Schumacher struck out to end the threat.

The Diamondbacks took a commanding lead in the top of the fourth inning when Isaac Trotter smashed a three-run double to left field.

The Hounds (5-6 overall, 3-2 Twin Rivers) were able to get within 8-2 in the third inning when Isaac Schumacher doubled and scored and Eric Torres singled, stole two bases and scored.

DC (2-5 overall) went with youth and experience on the mound as 19-year old Luther freshman Kaleb Thiesse struck out six in five innings to get the win and 31-year old AJ Yusten pitched the final four innings.

“The fast start was huge. In the games that we’ve lost, we got down early,” Jordan Bale of DC said. “Kaleb was in the zone right away and AJ shut the door. That was huge.”

DC 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 9 16 2

Hounds 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 – 4 7 0

Hounds pitching: Aramis Laurens (L) 3 IP, 9 H, 4 BB, 8 ER; Alex Ciola, 5 IP, 7 H, 2 BBs, 1 ER, 4 K; Jordan Hart, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Hounds hitting: Alex Ciola, 0-for-6, RBI; Eric Torres, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, R; Jordan Hart, 0-for-4, BB, SB; Angel Santiago, 0-for-5; Josh Molina, 0-for-2, 3 BBs, SB; Yan Carlos Gill, 0-for-3; Anthony Ciola, 0-for-3; Laurens, 0-for-1; Isaac Schumacher, 2-for-3, double, 2 R, SB; Zach Bollingberg, 2-for-2, BB, R; Jed Nelson, 1-for-1; Nestor Jiminez, HBP

DC pitching: Kaleb Thiesse (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K; AJ Yusten, 4 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 6 K, HBP

DC hitting: Tyler Krekling, 3-for-6, RBI, 3 R, SB; AJ Yusten, 1-for-4, 3 R, 2 BBs; Isaac Trotter, 3-for-6, 2 RBIs; Hayden Sheeran, 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, R; Cam Rutledge, 0-for-4, BB; Jordan Bale, 1-for-5; Travis Kauffman, 2-for-5, R; Brady Nelson, 2-for-5; Devin Knutson, 1-for-3, 2 BBs, R