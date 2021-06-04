County continues to see low COVID case increase

Mower County has less than 10 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,704 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 130 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning, an increase of three cases since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, June 2, 19,728 Mower County residents ages 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 17,823 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary.

Statewide, the MDH reported 602,134 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 9,840 are still active.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 7,445 on Friday. Of those, 4,439 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.