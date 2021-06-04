Convictions: May 23-29

—Jesse Tyler Antiporek, 28, of Dexter was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow a few conditions and pay $500 in fines.

—Cotsie Octavius Benson, 33, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 12 days served.

—Justin Dean Chounard, 41, of Brownsdale received an amended sentence of 180 days in jail on a conviction for felony predatory offender fail to register. He received credit for 31 days served.Embrickson

—Daniel Patrick Embrickson, 36, of Austin was sentenced to 27 days in jail for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must serve five years of probation, perform 40 hours of community service and follow several conditions. He received credit for 27 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor user of a controlled substance possesses a firearm. He must follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Gabriel Flores Jr., 24, of Austin was sentenced to two days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must serve two years of probation, spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $2,291 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for one day served.

—Daniel Richard Hansen, 43, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, which can be waived as long as an ignition interlock is on his vehicle and in compliance, follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.

—Allison Mae Hoban, 23, of Austin was sentenced to four days in jail for felony fifth-degree drug possession. She must serve five years of probation, perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $100 in fines. She received credit for four days served.

—Andrew Neal Lewis, 37, of Claremont was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $1,060 in fines. Failure to follow the fines could result in 365 days in jail.

—Dustin Armin Niemeyer, 47, of Rochester was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $660 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

— Samantha Jo Rollie, 32, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must spend 26 days on electronic home monitoring, to be served as work release, follow several conditions and pay $500 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for four days served.

—Joseph Scott Schmalzreidt, 38, of Dexter was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay $749.34 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.