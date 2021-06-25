Convictions: June 13-19

—Travis Michael Attleson, 32, of Lansing was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He must spend 30 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Dominic Andrew Bjerke, 34, of Racine was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor violation for domestic abuse no contact order. He must perform 90 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 10 days served. He received a consecutive sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor violate domestic abuse no contact order – within 10 years of previous conviction. He must perform 90 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail.

—Bryan James Cook Hollenbach, 27, of Akeley was sentenced to five years of probation for felony third-degree drugs – sale of narcotic drug. He must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 27 months in prison.

— Moss Kadaffi Paul Jealousy, 35, of Austin was sentenced to 62 days in jail for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must serve five years of probation, perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison. He received credit for 62 days served.

—Leah Dawn Lansing, 45, of Kasson was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. She must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $690 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Mark Anthony Novak, 62, was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs – possess 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 57 days served.

—Bradley James Richard, 35, of Faribault was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony fifth-degree drug possession. The sentence is concurrent to another case. He received an additional sentence of 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 180 days served.

—Jason Allan Sandlin, 52, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. He must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.

—Yolanda Tomas, 37, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must follow a few conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Carnell Deguan Williamson, 41, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $85 in fines.